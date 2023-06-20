CM Siddaramaiah directs Karnataka police to take stern action against fake news and misinformation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directed police officials to crackdown against fake news mechanisms in the state and take strict action on those people who spread the misinformation on social media. He also predicted a high circulation of fake news on social media, ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2024, which needs to be tackled down.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

Siddaramaiah also alleged that it is one of the strategies of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in the opposition. He said, “When the Congress came to power in 2013, the fake news menace had increased. This time too, the political opponents are following the same strategy. As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the chances of creating more fake news as usual and trying to create unrest in the society are high. Therefore, it is necessary to find out the sources of fake news at the beginning and take necessary steps to cut them from the root.”

The chief minister further said that there are chances of mob violence and riots because of misinformation on social media. “Earlier, the BJP tried to create unrest in the society by spreading false news about child thieves and beef transporters. We are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which are very important for our democracy. There are indications that there may be attempts to create mob attacks and riots through fake news and misinformation,” he added.

He also alleged that the previous BJP government had dismantled a unit in the police Commissionerate, which tracks fake news and does fact checking. He further directed the Cyber police to submit a monthly report on action against the misinformation.

