CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate new Karnataka Bhavan building in Delhi on April 2

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate on Wednesday the new Karnataka Bhavan building 'Kaveri' in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave area of Delhi, officials have said. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

The project, first approved in 2019, witnessed its cost escalate to approximately ₹140 crore under successive state governments.

The new structure replaces the 50-year-old Karnataka Bhavan building that was declared unsafe by the New Delhi Municipal Council.

(Also Read: Karnataka: BJP to stage overnight protest in Bengaluru on April 2 against recent price hikes)

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi, HD Kumaraswamy, Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna, the officials said on Monday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and state ministers HC Mahadevappa and Satish Jarkiholi will also be present.

The 'Kaveri' building features exclusive suites for the state's governor, chief minister, Karnataka High Court chief justice, and other VVIPs.

(Also Read: ‘My rent will soon exceed my salary’: Bengaluru man on rising costs after 7.5% pay hike)