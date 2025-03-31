Karnataka: BJP to stage overnight protest in Bengaluru on April 2 against recent price hikes

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has announced an overnight sit-in protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on April 2, opposing the Congress government’s recent price hikes. BJP leader BY Vijayendra(X)

Addressing the media at the BJP state office on Saturday, Vijayendra criticized the state government for increasing the prices of essential commodities, calling it a burden on the public.

According to a report by The Hindu, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government had “guaranteed” price hikes instead of relief, pointing to the rising costs of water, petrol, and milk. He particularly called the milk price hike an “Ugadi gift” from the Congress to the people of Karnataka.

He further stated that the BJP would mobilize public support through statewide protests, with demonstrations planned at all district centers on April 4 and in taluks on April 5.

In addition to the protests over price hikes, the BJP leader also condemned the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Assembly for six months. The legislators were penalized for disorderly conduct during the Budget session, a decision Vijayendra described as an “insult to voters.”

He announced that the BJP would stage a protest near the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue in front of Vidhana Soudha on April 2 and submit a petition to the Speaker demanding the revocation of the suspensions.

Recent price hikes

One of the most significant increases in expenses has been in Namma Metro fares. In February this year, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) revised its pricing structure, pushing the maximum fare from ₹60 to ₹90.

Public transport users also had to bear additional expenses after the Karnataka government approved a 15 per cent hike in fares for state-owned transport corporations in January. This led to increased ticket prices for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, which are a crucial mode of transport for daily commuters.

Milk, a staple in most households, has also seen multiple price hikes over the past year. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced another increase in Nandini milk prices, raising the cost by ₹4 per litre, effective April 1.

