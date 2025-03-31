Five Bengaluru metro stations achieve IGBC platinum rating for sustainability and green practices

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has achieved a significant sustainability milestone, with five of its metro stations being awarded the PLATINUM Rating under the MRTS Elevated Stations category by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The IGBC, a leading certification body promoting sustainable infrastructure, evaluates projects based on multiple green parameters.(PTI File)

The recognition has been granted to Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura, and Silk Institute stations on Reach-4B of Namma Metro.

(Also Read: ‘My rent will soon exceed my salary’: Bengaluru man on rising costs after 7.5% pay hike)

The IGBC, a leading certification body promoting sustainable infrastructure, evaluates projects based on multiple green parameters, including energy efficiency, water conservation, use of renewable energy, sustainable construction materials, and enhanced indoor environmental quality.

BMRCL has adopted several eco-friendly initiatives to meet these standards, such as the installation of energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems, the use of solar power for station operations, and the implementation of rainwater harvesting and water recycling systems. Additionally, the metro corporation has prioritized environment-friendly construction materials to minimize its carbon footprint.

This achievement aligns with BMRCL’s broader vision to integrate green building principles into the construction and operation of all metro corridors, reinforcing Bengaluru's push towards a more sustainable urban transport system.

(Also Read: 'Kannadigas are not Dravidians': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Ugadi wishes spark debate)

BMRCL pink line update

Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to become operational by May 2025. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar made the announcement in response to a query by Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy during a state assembly session.

The 19.1-km Yellow Line will enhance connectivity between southern Bengaluru and the bustling Electronics City, home to numerous IT firms. Spanning 16 stations, the metro line is expected to alleviate congestion along key traffic corridors, particularly around Central Silk Board, a notorious bottleneck for commuters.