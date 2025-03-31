‘My rent will soon exceed my salary’: Bengaluru man on rising costs after 7.5% pay hike

A social media post highlighting the widening gap between salary hikes and rent increases in Bengaluru has struck a chord with many, reigniting discussions on the soaring cost of living in metro cities. Bengaluru man's post quickly gained traction, with several users echoing similar concerns about salary stagnation failing to keep pace with inflation. (Stock image: Getty)

A Bengaluru-based X user recently shared his frustration, stating that while his salary was increased by 7.5 per cent, his landlord raised the rent by 10 per cent. Expressing concern over the rising disparity, he remarked that if this trend continued, his rent would eventually surpass his salary.

(Also Read: 'Kannadigas are not Dravidians': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Ugadi wishes spark debate)

Check out his post here:

His post quickly gained traction, with several users echoing similar concerns about salary stagnation failing to keep pace with inflation.

How did X users react?

One user, Vivek Khatri, described the situation as an “urban scam,” pointing out, “Salary growth crawls while rent hikes sprint. 7.5 per cent hike feels good until electricity bill goes up by 12 per cent, rent by 10 per cent, and milk by 15 per cent. At this rate, someday your landlord will be richer off your salary than you.” He further called it “lifestyle taxation without legislation.”

Many others joined the discussion, with some sarcastically suggesting that it was time to change both the company and the landlord. Another user commented, "Getting a job in Bengaluru onsite is becoming less and less profitable." A third quipped, "There should be a separate full-time course on how to become a landlord."

Some users argued that anything less than a 10 per cent salary hike was unreasonable in the current economic climate. One user stated, "Authorities suppress inflation data, and companies use it to justify minimal hikes. Meanwhile, rent, groceries, and other basic items increase by 10 per cent YoY—this is becoming the norm. Time to face the realities of metro city life!"

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie who stuffed wife’s body in suitcase remanded to 14-day judicial custody: Report)