CMRS to inspect Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli - KR Puram metro line on September 7: Report

East Bengaluru is waiting for the launch of crucial two kilometers Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram stretch on the purple line, which is expected to enhance the public transport system in Whitefield and surroundings. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) team is likely to conduct inspection on this stretch after September 7, reported The Times of India. It will only be launched after the CMRS inspection.

CMRS to inspect Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli - KR Puram metro line on September 7(PTI File Photo)

Speaking to the publication, BMRCL chief Anjum Parvez said, “Currently, the signal testing and other trial runs are going on at the Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram line. All trial runs related works are expected to finish by September 6. The CMRS will inspect the metro line after September 7. After the CMRS approval, we are good to go and the stretch on the purple line will be opened.” The much-awaited metro line was expected to be operational by July or August, but it was delayed. The entire purple line covers 43 kilometers distance, once the stretch is launched.

The KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli, which is around two kilometres, will connect the Whitefield area to Kengeri, Challaghatta, Majestic and other parts of Bengaluru. The previous BJP led government has launched the Whitefield – KR Puram line and faced criticism for not being able to finish works on this important stretch. The BMRCL then clarified that they had to install an open web grinder above Bennganahalli railway station, which needed approval from Indian Railways.

The trial runs were conducted with six coach metro train, followed by a load test of Open Web Grinder (OWG) which was installed on the top of Indian Railways track in Bennaganahalli.

