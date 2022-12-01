College brawl erupts in Belagavi for raising Karnataka flag in the fest

Amid tension between Karnataka and Maharashtra over state borders, a college student was beaten up in Belagavi Thursday for bringing a Karnataka flag to a dancing competition. A video of the fight - between the student and the attacking group - has been shared online.

In the video, a group of students can be seen. Seconds later the student who was attacked brings the Karnataka flag, raises it in front of the crowd and is immediately confronted.

Several pro-Kannada groups have demanded a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, speaking to news channels, the assaulted student said police also abused him when he sought to file a complaint. "Soon after I went to the police (but) was abused and they asked me to study well instead of involving myself in such things. They also threatened me (saying) my future will be spoiled if I get involved in brawls and file complaints".

However, according to The Hindu, Belagavi's deputy commissioner of police, Ravindra Gadadi, denied the claims. "Allegations of police abusing him are not true. There were also rumors students were divided into two groups... and it is not true as well. All students are Kannada speakers and we learnt the incident erupted when the victim stepped on the toe of another student while dancing," he said.

No arrests have been made yet and students have been asked to not aggravate the issue.

