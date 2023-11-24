‘Comment after caste survey report in out’: Karnataka CM tells leaders

Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah called upon political leaders not to oppose the caste survey report until they understand its contents. (PTI)

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called upon political leaders not to oppose the caste survey report until they understand its contents. Addressing concerns raised by some dominant caste groups and political leaders, Siddaramaiah said they should refrain from making assumptions based on hearsay and misinformation.

Responding to JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that the caste survey report could lead to societal divisions, Siddaramaiah dismissed it as unfounded. “Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has released the state caste census report. What were the implications? Did the society in Bihar get divided? No. We should have enough data before we make any statement in public,” he said.

Amid disagreements within the Karnataka Congress over the caste survey report, H Kantharaju, former Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes and the head of the 2015 socio-economic survey, commonly called caste survey, said that the exercise was “completely scientific”.

He said everyone has the right to have their opinion on the survey, but commenting even before going through it is not right. “Whether the survey is scientific or unscientific, it needs to be verified and decided. I will say that it is a complete scientific report, because we have worked on it, seen the process, and tried to reach every house. Calling it unscientific is not right,” Kantharaju said.

He defended the survey, which included 55 questions during door-to-door interviews, addressing aspects such as caste, religion, property, and agriculture fields to identify backward communities. “A total of 55 questions were asked during the door-to-door survey. One of them was caste and religion. Questions like property, and agriculture fields among others to find out who was backward. It was done after consulting experts,” he said.

Asked about opposition from Lingayats and Vokkaligas, Kantharaju said it is not right to judge before reviewing it. “It may be Lingayats or Vokkaligas, they are free to give their opinions. On what basis they are commenting that we need to understand. Let them give their opinions but it should be done after reviewing it. The report we have prepared is the government’s property. Once it is taken and published then people can comment on it. If there is any mistake, I will accept,” he said.

Speaking to the media, former CM and BJP leader Yeddyurappa said,“Nobody is happy about the caste-based census report, that is why it is being opposed by Vokkaligas and Lingayats.”

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra said, “BJP is not against the caste census. However, the issue in Karnataka is that this is an unscientific caste census. Simply because a lot of communities are not being considered. My question is, if this caste census was ready during Siddaramaiah’s last tenure, then why was this not taken up... Now during the Lok Sabha election, why is Siddaramaiah in such a hurry, when Dy CM DK Shivakumar opposes this caste census…”

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said that whether the report is good or bad, can only be decided after the report is given. “...We are saying that there should be a caste census to know what is the status, and socio-economic status of each and every community and each and every caste. What is the education situation and the economic situation? All these have to be studied. Without a scientific report, how can we make any decision? If you have to do some specific programs to help backward classes, scheduled castes, minorities...Whether the report is good or bad, it can be decided after the report is given,” he said.

Differences have surfaced within the state’s Congress party regarding the release of the caste survey. Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are at odds, issuing conflicting statements on the release of the report.

Shivakumar has advocated for a re-conduct of the caste survey, calling it unscientific. Shivakumar aligned himself with Vokkaliga leaders from the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) as co-signatories in a letter urging the government to reject the report.

Contrary to Shivakumar’s stance, Siddaramaiah said the government will accept the report and has directed the Other Backward Classes Commission to submit it before January.

