Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Cong bandh call will not evoke response, as party itself on verge of getting shut': Karnataka CM

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Mar 07, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the Congress' call for a two-hour 'bandh' on March 9, as part of its fight against the ruling BJP over alleged corruption, will not get any response from the people, as the opposition party itself is on the "verge of getting bandh".

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the Congress' call for a two-hour 'bandh' on March 9, as part of its fight against the ruling BJP over alleged corruption, will not get any response from the people, as the opposition party itself is on the "verge of getting bandh" (shut). Accusing the Congress of indulging in 'rampant corruption' while in power, he claimed that the then CM Siddaramaiah had set "targets" for Ministers in his cabinet.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.(File)
"Congress is the well of corruption, their sins are not just one or two. Congress itself is on the verge of getting bandh, so by means of such protests and bandh they want to safeguard their political future, it won't get any response, because those who make allegations should be of clean hands, only then it will have some value," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that the Congress has indulged in corruption in the past during the procurement of pillows and beds, among others. "

From small projects to big irrigation projects, they have indulged in corruption. Siddaramaiah the then CM had set a target for all his Ministers, ask M B Patil, K J George, (H C) Mahadevappa among others regarding the targets set for them," the CM said, adding that people will not pay heed to the bandh call given by the Congress, as their "hands are completely immersed in corruption".

"People know about their (Congress) tricks and games, people are aware as to who is true, anyways there is election by May, and people will decide in the electoral battle," he added.

The Karnataka Congress has called the bandh to escalate the issue and further embarrass the BJP following the recovery of over eight crore unaccounted cash from its MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal by the Lokayukta, in an alleged bribery case. Announcing the bandh from 9 to 11 am on Thursday, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said, schools, colleges, transport and health services will not be disturbed.

