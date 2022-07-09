Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Cong sets up political affairs committee for Karnataka, names 5 AICC secretaries
Cong sets up political affairs committee for Karnataka, names 5 AICC secretaries

Congress President Sonia Gandhi set up a 22-member political affairs committee with Randeep urjewala as the convenor. 
Congress on Saturday formed a political affairs committee for the state of Karnataka. (File photo. Representative image)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 08:54 PM IST
PTI |

As part of efforts to get battle-ready for the Karnataka Assembly polls next year, the Congress on Saturday formed a political affairs committee that included several party bigwigs from the state and also appointed five secretaries attached with AICC general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi set up a 22-member political affairs committee with Surjewala as the convenor and PCC chief D K Shivakumar, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and M Veerappa Moily, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders B K Hariprasad, Dinesh Gundurao, Margret Alva, D K Suresh and party's task force member Sunil Kanugolu, among its members.

Gandhi also appointed five AICC Secretaries attached with the General Secretary Incharge of Karnataka, Surjewala, with immediate effect.

D Sridhar Babu, MLA; PC C Vishnunadh, MLA; Roji M John, MLA; Mayura S Jayakumar and Abhishek Dutt have been named as secretaries attached to Surjewala.

Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Singh Awla have been relieved from their current responsibilities as AICC Secretaries, the party said in a statement.

As per the five-year scheduled term, the election is to be held in April-May next year.

