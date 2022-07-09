Cong sets up political affairs committee for Karnataka, names 5 AICC secretaries
As part of efforts to get battle-ready for the Karnataka Assembly polls next year, the Congress on Saturday formed a political affairs committee that included several party bigwigs from the state and also appointed five secretaries attached with AICC general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi set up a 22-member political affairs committee with Surjewala as the convenor and PCC chief D K Shivakumar, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and M Veerappa Moily, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders B K Hariprasad, Dinesh Gundurao, Margret Alva, D K Suresh and party's task force member Sunil Kanugolu, among its members.
Gandhi also appointed five AICC Secretaries attached with the General Secretary Incharge of Karnataka, Surjewala, with immediate effect.
D Sridhar Babu, MLA; PC C Vishnunadh, MLA; Roji M John, MLA; Mayura S Jayakumar and Abhishek Dutt have been named as secretaries attached to Surjewala.
Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Singh Awla have been relieved from their current responsibilities as AICC Secretaries, the party said in a statement.
As per the five-year scheduled term, the election is to be held in April-May next year.
-
LeT terrorist associate held in J&K’s Baramulla
India], July 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army 22 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district, the police said on Saturday. The terrorist was identified as a resident of Tilgam Payeen, Mohd Iqbal Bhat. He was arrested at a checkpoint in Kreeri area of Baramulla.
-
No relief from water woes for 50K residents in Kharghar despite heavy rains
Despite heavy downpour this week and water levels in dams increasing, there is no relief for the 50,000 residents from 60 housing societies in Kharghar. They have been struggling to get an adequate supply of water from CIDCO for a year now. This includes societies from Kharghar Sectors 26 to 39. Every family spends ₹4,000-₹5,000 extra per month on tankers and bottled water. Residents claim that there is no increase in supply.
-
17-year-old Navi Mumbai resident drowns in Kalwa, dead
A 17-year-old resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai, who went for a swim with The deceased, Sumit Mali's friends in a well in Kalwa, drowned on Friday evening. His body was found on Saturday morning. The deceased, Sumit Mali, told his parents that he was going out with six friends to enjoy the monsoon. Due to less visibility, the rescue team could not do their work, and on Saturday at around 10.30am, his body was found.
-
Shiv Sena removes former Navi Mumbai civic chief Nahata, Chougule from party after they join Shinde
Deputy city leader for Shiv Sena, Vijay Nahata, and former opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, have been removed from the party after they joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday with the support of 28 former corporators of Shiv Sena in Navi Mumbai. One died and one joined NCP and then nine more joined Sena, taking the total corporators to 45. Currently, 28 of them have left the party and joined the Shinde-led faction.
-
Dombivli hawkers take lead in following guidelines on single-use plastic
The hawkers on Gupte Road in Dombivli are setting an example by not giving plastic bags to their customers. This move comes after the Central Government issued guidelines asking the State Government to ban the use of single-use plastic from July 1. The hawkers have put up placards over their handcarts and stalls stating 'Dear consumer, please do not ask for a plastic bag – as directed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thanking you, hawker'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics