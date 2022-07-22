Cong-JDS coalition govt an outcome of 'selfish politics': Karnataka CM Bommai
- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday claimed that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state was the outcome of 'selfish politics', where law and order was compromised to retain power.
Speaking at a function to launch development works in KR Pet constituency, he said, “We have seen the worst kind of selfish politics in 2018-19 when alliances were formed with everyone, law and order was compromised to retain power. That is the politics of attaining and retaining power."
When B S Yediyurappa became the CM in 2019, he travelled and worked tirelessly for people's welfare and efficiently handled the COVID-19 outbreak later. Yediyurappa along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked in tandem and successfully managed the pandemic, Bommai recalled.
Hailing Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda, who is an MLA from the KR Pet, he said the constituency saw many developmental activities worth ₹17,000 crore.
He added that there was a question hovering in everyone’s mind as to why Gowda quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP, the answer lies in the developmental works happening in the district.
Gowda was among the JD(S) and Congress MLA’s, who resigned from the Karnataka assembly in 2019, a year after the general election and joined the BJP. Later, he contested the assembly by-poll on BJP ticket, won and became a minister.
-
IPS officers for 2 hours: Two Bengaluru students with illnesses granted wish
Two class 9 students battling difficult illnesses saw their dream of becoming IPS officers come true on Thursday for a few hours in Bengaluru as they became Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). The Times of India identified the 13-year-olds as Mitilesh S and Mohammed Salman. In pictures shared by IPS officer CK Baba, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the south east division of Bengaluru, the boys can be seen donning police uniforms along with name plates and hats and sitting in the chair in the chamber.
-
Bengaluru power cuts for coming weekend; See affected areas here
Bengaluru's electricity board, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, has proposed more scheduled power outages in the city for the upcoming weekend, i.e., Friday, Saturday and Sunday - July 22, 23 and 24. These cuts are to carry out department maintenance works, which include charging of underground cables, tree trimming, transformer work and master testing, among others. BESCOM usually carries out these works between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
-
Three held for stealing cables worth ₹9 lakh from Rapid Metro line
Gurugram: Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing 280 metres of copper cables worth ₹9 lakh from the Rapid Metro Line, said officials on Thursday. A theft case was registered at Metro police station on March 23, said police. “The teams arrested two suspects on July 13 and 16 from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. They were taken in police remand and during questioning they confessed to the crime,” he said.
-
Gurugram: Man cooks up robbery story to gain family’s money
A 29-year-old executive of a private pharmaceutical company has been booked for allegedly stabbing himself at his residence on Wednesday evening and concocting a fake robbery story to siphon off his family's money, said police. Ahuja lives in an apartment on the first floor with his family members. Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said a team from Sector 10A police station was sent to the spot.
-
Fake gold: Police unearth ₹51 lakh from gang’s house
A week after Faridabad police arrested five members of a family who allegedly duped over 200 people of crores of rupees by selling them fake gold coins, police recovered ₹51 lakh from their house and arrested a goldsmith--who used to make brass coins despite knowing that they would be used for duping people--from Agra on Wednesday night. Police said the family often invited relatives and neighbours and threw lavish parties in their house.
