Cong-JDS coalition govt an outcome of 'selfish politics': Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday claimed that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state was the outcome of 'selfish politics', where law and order was compromised to retain power.

Speaking at a function to launch development works in KR Pet constituency, he said, “We have seen the worst kind of selfish politics in 2018-19 when alliances were formed with everyone, law and order was compromised to retain power. That is the politics of attaining and retaining power."

When B S Yediyurappa became the CM in 2019, he travelled and worked tirelessly for people's welfare and efficiently handled the COVID-19 outbreak later. Yediyurappa along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked in tandem and successfully managed the pandemic, Bommai recalled.

Hailing Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda, who is an MLA from the KR Pet, he said the constituency saw many developmental activities worth ₹17,000 crore.

He added that there was a question hovering in everyone’s mind as to why Gowda quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP, the answer lies in the developmental works happening in the district.

Gowda was among the JD(S) and Congress MLA’s, who resigned from the Karnataka assembly in 2019, a year after the general election and joined the BJP. Later, he contested the assembly by-poll on BJP ticket, won and became a minister.