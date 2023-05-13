Congress candidate running first from Bellary city; Aruna Lakshmi of KRPP at second spot

Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha party candidate from Bellary City constituency Aruna Lakshmi is at the second spot in Karnataka Assembly Elections with 30,023 votes which form 29.66 percent of votes until now, as per data by Election Commision of India.

The Reddy family of Bellary have the highest number of family members in fray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nara Bharath Reddy of the Indian National Congress (INC) was running at the first spot with 42.48 percentage of votes constituting of 42,997 votes.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Anil H Lad won only 0.4 percent of votes comprising up to 407 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G Somasekhara Reddy received 24,500 votes with 24.2 percent of the total votes.

The Reddy family of Bellary have the highest number of family members in fray. Four family members contested. Bellary City nominee and MLA Gali Somashekar Reddy and his elder brother of Harapanahalli MLA Gali Karunakara Reddy were contesting from the constituency. Another brother, former minister and mining baron, Gali Janardhana Reddy, resigned from the BJP and formed the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Party. Janardhana contested from Gangavathi and his wife Aruna Lakshmi from Bellary city. “I am ready to contest against my brother,” Somashekara had said earlier this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON