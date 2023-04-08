Dissent brews in Congress over Karnataka candidates’ list

After announcing its second list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress is facing protests from workers and disgruntled ticket aspirants in several constituencies across the state, leaders in the know of the matter said on Friday.

Congress is facing protests from workers and disgruntled ticket aspirants in several constituencies across Karnataka

The Karnataka Congress on Thursday released the second list of 42 candidates while the names of 52 seats are still pending.

Party leaders said that the main contention of the disgruntled members is “the priority given to the turncoats while neglecting the efforts of the workers who have put in efforts in the run-up to the elections”.

Raghu Achar, a former Congress MLC, expressed his ire after the party excluded him from the second list and announced that he would be joining the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) on Friday. The party handed the Chitradurga ticket to KC Veerendra.

While Congress attempted to pacify him, Achar, said, “Congress would not come to power” and that he would join the JD(S) on April 14.

“JD(S) will win in all the six constituencies of Chitradurga. I have not sought any ticket from the but, but this is a matter of self-respect. I’m quitting Congress as a result,” he told reporters on Friday.

The supporters of YSV Dutta, a former aide of JD(S) founder HD Deve Gowda who joined the Congress in January, were denied a ticket as well.

He was aspiring to contest from the Kadur seat, from where the Congress has fielded Anand KS, a close aide of Shivakumar. On Friday, Dutta’s supporters urged him to rejoin JD(S) and “defeat the Congress candidate”.

In Mandya, the Congress workers barged inside the party office on Friday and vented their ire at party leaders for issuing the ticket to Ravi Kumar to contest elections.

The party’s decision to allot a ticket to the Molkalmuru constituency to NY Gopalakrishna, who joined the Congress from BJP, has angered senior party worker and aspirant Yogesh Babu.

In Davanagere, a protest erupted on Friday after ticket aspirant Vadnal Rajanna was excluded from the second list. Rajanna’s supporters gathered at his residence in Shivamogga on Thursday night and protested. Meanwhile, Rajanna said he was denied the ticket at the last minute, adding that he would decide on his further course of action after discussing it with his supporters.

In Belagavi, ticket aspirants in four constituencies have expressed displeasure and are planning to contest as independents in the upcoming elections. In Gokak, the party gave a ticket to newcomer Mahantesh Kadadi after denying Ashok Pujari. Pujari’s supporters staged a protest against the party leaders on Friday.

In Kittur, former MLA DB Inamdar was disappointed after Babasaheb Patil was given a ticket. His supporters protested by blocking the road and decided to resign from Congress en masse.

Meanwhile, Ticket aspirant Sourabh Chopra and his supporters in Saundatti were upset after the party included Vishwas Vasant Vaidya in the second list. Chopra announced that he would contest as an independent from the constituency. In Nippani, Uttam Patel is likely to contest as an independent, too, after the ticket was given to Kakasaheb Patil.