Congress is trying to tamper the image of 'Brand Bengaluru' : Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru (South) MP Tejasvi Surya has accused the Congress of maligning the image of Bengaluru, residents of which city have been battling crippling floods over the past four days. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader declared the floods were restricted to certain parts of Bengaluru but the Congress is trying to suggest that the entire city is flooded.

He also said that in many of the areas now under water there were illegal encroachments on to lake beds that were permitted when the Congress was last in power.

"The opposition is trying to defame 'Brand Bengaluru' for their petty political gains. There is inundation in only parts of the city. The IT parks in Bellandur, who encroached on the lakes there? Congress should answer this..." Surya declared.

Earlier the Karnataka unit of the Congress hit out at Surya after he was pictured at a restaurant to review the masala dosa as many in Bengaluru were affected by the floods.

A video shared by Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal was widely shared on social media and showed Surya eating the dosa and saying, "After watching one of the Instagram reels, I am here in Padmanabhanagar to try out this 'benne masala dosa'. I am loving this dosa and I also suggest you all try their uppittu as well. I am sure you all will love it too."

Ballal claimed the video was shot September 5 - when many areas in Bengaluru were flooded. She wrote, "Video dated 5th September. Tejasvi Surya enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?"

Hindustan Times could not independently verify when the video was shot.

