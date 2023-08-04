Siddaramaiah made CM twice, old guard ignored, says Cong MLA

Bengaluru: Amid the resentment of some Karnataka Congress MLAs against ministers, senior party legislator Basavaraj Rayareddy has accused chief minister Siddaramaiah of reaping the rewards of a party built by others.

New Delhi, Aug 03 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Rayareddy was one of the MLAs who signed a letter addressed to the CM, which was allegedly written by senior MLA BR Patil, raising concerns about non-cooperation from ministers. Rayareddy refuted home minister G Parameshwara’s claim that the MLAs who wrote the letter had apologised during the Congress Legislature Party meeting.

During a gathering in Koppal, Rayareddy made remarks about how luck or good fortune can play a significant role in shaping the political future of certain leaders. He cited the example of Siddaramaiah, who became chief minister after joining the Congress, leaving behind the old guard.

“L K Advani built the BJP, but Modi became the Prime Minister. Sometimes luck is in favour of certain people like this. Look at Siddaramaiah; after coming to Congress he twice became the chief minister. What should the old guard in Congress be thinking? It is all time of a particular individual,” Rayareddy said.

Speaking about his own experiences, Rayareddy said many people who used to follow him in the past have now become ministers and show arrogance towards him. He mentioned his long political history, having been an MLA and MP with the fathers of some current ministers, and also serving in Deve Gowda’s cabinet. Rayareddy acknowledged the role of luck in political opportunities, stating that sometimes it’s written in a person’s fortune to achieve certain positions.

“People who used to walk behind me have become ministers. About 20 of them, I was an MLA with their fathers, but today they show arrogance in front of me. I was MLA and MP with Bommai’s (Basavaraj Bommai) father (S R Bommai). I was a minister in Deve Gowda’s cabinet; Kumaraswamy was then scared of standing next to me. What to do? it was written in his fortune (to become CM),” he said.

“So many people won’t get an opportunity (to be part of govt) sometimes, but it doesn’t mean they (those getting opportunity) are great and we are less. One should have the mentality to serve; power may come and go, but one has to serve,” he added.

Siddaramaiah, who was earlier with Janata Dal and JD(S), joined the Congress in 2006. Rayareddy was also with Janata Dal in the past.

The comments come amid reports of discontent within the ruling party, with around 30 legislators allegedly writing to Siddaramaiah and the party leadership expressing concern over the non-implementation of development works in their constituencies and the functioning of certain ministers. Rayareddy is said to be one of the signatories of the letter, according to party sources.

He emphasised that political opportunities should not be the measure of greatness, and one should have the mentality to serve the people regardless of holding power.

Clarifying that his statement was regarding being lucky in politics, Rayareddy on Thursday told reporters in Kalaburagi that eligibility and seniority are not a yardstick in politics. “On the basis of social justice and regional factors ministers are made, it has become the tradition,” he said. He said that in his opinion it is better if those who have experience in administration become ministers.

