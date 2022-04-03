Congress MLA Priyank Kharge slams K'taka CM over 'economic jihad'
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Saturday took a dig at the state government amid the spate of controversies, including 'Halal' meat.
The Congress MLA from Chittapur Assembly Constituency in Kalaburagi District, Priyank Kharge, wrote on his Twitter, "Congratulations @CMofKarnataka we now have our neighbor telling startups to move to Hyderabad for not only a better infrastructure but also a better social infrastructure. A few more economic jihads from your party will ensure that we neither get investments nor jobs."
His comment came after the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, K. T. Rama Rao, replied to a tweet of a Bangalore-based start-up company owner who had slammed the state government for poor infrastructure in the city despite paying heavy taxes.
Founder of Khatabook and Housing app, Ravish Naresh, March 30 said on Twitter, "Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India's Silicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India's Silicon Valley."
While replying to his tweet, the Urban Development Minister of Telangana wrote, "Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best and getting in and out of the city is a breeze. More importantly, our Government's focus is on 3 I Mantra; innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth."
Your Space: Provide encroachers legal space, penalise squatters
There are many illegal stalls occupying public spaces and causing inconvenience and nuisance. Many of these vendors are looking for work and this is the simplest way. Anita Salve Ward offices should intervene Many residents are raising concern over encroachments. There are many squatters who have political backing. If these squatters are causing problems for the public then the authorities should act on it. There are many things the local governing bodies can do.
Kanpur: Fire at crowded mall, six tenders rushed to spot
A fire broke out on Sunday at one of Kanpur's biggest and most visited shopping arcade, Rave Moti Mall in Rawatpur. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. According to preliminary information, the fire was first reported from the second floor of the mall. Hundreds of people were inside the complex when thick smoke started billowing out of the mall, triggering a melee as everybody ran for safety.
Maharaja Yaduveer earns praise for his simplicity - see how
Mysuru's Maharaja from the Wadiyar dynasty Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar followed a similar notion for Guru bhakti which was demonstrated yesterday via Mysuru Maharaja Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar's viral photo of him sitting on the stage. By doing so, he has proved his humble and down-to-earth nature. Videos of the same also emerged as well. The photos and videos of him doing so became viral on social media sites with people appreciating his humble gesture.
Ambulance headed with patient to Meerut runs out of fuel midway
In a case of negligence an ambulance carrying a patient, moving towards Meerut from Bijnor on Saturday evening suddenly ran out of fuel on the way. Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan intimated the incident and said "The ambulance was not from Meerut. It was coming from Bijnor to Meerut when it ran out of fuel." A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the incident came to light.
Rajasthan ATS arrests 3 more suspected terrorists
The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested three more suspected terrorists of the terror module busted on March 30, police said. On March 30, the state police had arrested three suspected terrorists and detained five, recovering 12 kilogram explosive material from a suspicious SUV stopped by Nimbaheda police in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. Two officers of the rank of additional superintendent of police have been appointed as co-investigative officers.
