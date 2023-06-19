Congress names ex-CM Jagadish Shettar as candidate for MLC bypolls in Karnataka

The bypolls for three legislative council seats in Karnataka are set to happen on June 30 and the Congress party on Monday has announced its candidates. The party named former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar as one of the three candidates for the bypolls.

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar(right).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with Jagadish Shettar, Tippannappa Kamaknoor and NS Boseraju are contesting in the MLC bypolls from the Congress party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in opposition at the southern state, is yet to announce the candidates for upcoming bypolls.

Before the assembly elections in Karnataka, Laxman Savadi, Baburao Chinchansur and R Shankar submitted their resignations for their MLC post, as they were denied tickets in the assembly elections by the BJP.

Former CM Shettar was also one of the BJP leaders who quit the party for not getting a ticket. He joined the Congress party later and it accommodated a ticket for him from his Hubballi – Dharwad Central constituency. The six-time MLA only managed to get the vote share of 36.31 per cent and he lost to BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai in the assembly elections. The Congress party reportedly offered him a key position and it now named him as one of the MLC candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Karnataka assembly election results which were announced in May, the Congress got 135 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats out of 224 constituencies. The Janata Dal (Secular) only managed to get 19 seats.