'Congress pumping money from Karnataka for Telangana polls,' alleges KTR

Telangana’s IT minister and Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Taraka Ramarao alleged that the Congress party is sending money from Karnataka to the poll-bound state for upcoming assembly polls. He also termed Congress as ‘Scamgress’ and urged people to reject the grand old party in Telangana.

After the recent IT raids in Bengaluru found ₹40 crores unaccounted cash at the house of a businessman, KTR said, “The intellectually bankrupt Congress and its leadership is pumping hundreds of crores of rupees from Karnataka to purchase votes in Telangana. Their PCC Cheap was the one who was caught on camera bribing in Vote for Note scam and now since this criminal is now leading the pack of Thugs, this was very much expected. Let’s say No to Scamgress in TS.”

Telangana health minister Harish Rao also slammed the Karnataka Congress and labelled it as a ‘50% commission government.’ He also alleged, “Earlier there was 40% commission government in Karnataka and now it has become a 50% commission government after Congress was voted to power. The Congress has collected about ₹1500 crore from builders, gold merchants and contractors in Karnataka to spend in Telangana Assembly polls. They are scripting a plan to bring money from Bangalore via Chennai to Hyderabad.”

The 119-member Telangana legislative assembly will go to polls on November 30, 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday. The last date of submitting the nomination of a candidate will be November 10. Moreover, the last date of withdrawing candidature will be November 15. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

