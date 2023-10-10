‘People are tired of jumlas’: KTR hits back at Amit Shah over his attacks on Telangana CM KCR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah's attack on his father and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao during a poll rally in Adilabad.



Addressing a rally in Adilabad, Shah said,"The CM (K. Chandrashekar Rao) has just one goal - to make his son KTR the Chief Minister. Our goal is to provide employment and education to every tribal youth in Adilabad & water in the farms of farmers".



“You have two choices. One is the KCR government which thinks of his son and daughter and on the other hand you have Prime Minister Narendra Modi who thinks of Dalits, poor and adivasis”, he added.



KT Rama Rao, also known as KTR, hit back at Shah over his remark. “We would like to ask Amit Shah - name one state in India where per capita income grew by over 300%. Show me one such BJP-ruled or Congress-ruled state. Telangana is one state which is making unprecedented development...Show me one BJP-ruled state that has performed better than Telangana”, he told ANI. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao challenged Amit Shah to name a BJP-ruled state that has performed better than Telangana.

“Coming here again & again, giving speeches and misleading people won't work in Telangana. Their party did the same in 2018 and out of their 119 candidates, 108 lost their deposits...Nobody in Telangana takes seriously what Amit Shah or Narendra Modi say. Once again more than 110 of their candidates will lose their deposits”, KTR added.



Continuing his attack, the Telangana minister said,".If people listen to Amit Shah's words, they will consider it a joke. The entire India and Telangana know that in 9.5 years Modi Govt did not sanction even one educational institution in the state...People are tired of the 'jumlas' that we get to hear from PM Modi and Amit Shah. People are asking them about the inflation in the country".



Telangana will vote in a single phase election to 119-member assembly on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

