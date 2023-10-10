‘KCR never worked for the poor, aiming to make his son CM’: Amit Shah in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao never worked for the poor but only concentrated on how to make his son K T Rama Rao the CM of the state, in the past 10 years of his rule, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. Union home minister Amit Shah (ANI)

Addressing a public rally here, Shah alleged the BRS government in the state did not fulfill the poll promises such as double bedroom housing for tribals.

"KCR’s aim is only to make his son as CM. But the BJP’s aim is to ensure that every tribal of Adilabad gets education, jobs and also water for the farmers," Shah said.

CM Rao is addressed as KCR.

"You have two choices. One is the KCR government which thinks of his son and daughter and on the other hand you have Prime Minister Narendra Modi who thinks of Dalits, poor and adivasis," he said.

Telangana needs a double engine government. That means the Modi government at the Centre as well as in the state. He exuded confidence that under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will form the government in Telangana, apparently after the November 30 Assembly polls.

Shah alleged Telangana has become number one in farmers' suicides and crime against women and children.

He also repeated his charge that AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has the 'steering' of KCR's car --the election symbol of the ruling BRS party.

He accused that KCR government is being run on the directions of Majlis (AIMIM).

"Do you want Telangana to run on the directions of Majlis," Shah asked the public and appealed them to dethrone the KCR government and elect a BJP dispensation.

The Congress government had earlier dragged the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, PM Modi took the initiative to construct the shrine and the grand temple will be ready by January, 2024, Shah added.

