KCR will file nomination for two assembly seats on Nov 9

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will file his nomination papers for two assembly constituencies, namely Gajwel and Kamareddy, on November 9, a statement from the party said on Monday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (ANI)

The nomination process for the Telangana assembly elections will begin on November 3 and end on November 10. The state is set to go to the polls on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3.

According to the party statement, on November 9, KCR will leave for Konayapalli village in Siddipet district, where he will offer special prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at a local temple. The chief minister will place his nomination papers before the Lord and seek his blessings. From there, he will go to the municipal office at Gajwel in Siddipet district to file his nomination papers.

Later, he will go to Kamareddy town in Kamareddy district and file his nomination papers. After this, he will address a public meeting at Kamareddy, the BRS statement said.

The chief minister will also address a meeting of all the BRS candidates for the upcoming assembly elections at Telangana Bhavan on October 15 and issue them B-forms (authorising their candidature as official nominees of the party).

“He will explain the rules and regulations of the election commission to the candidates and give them direction on how to go about with their election campaign in the next one and a half month,” the statement said.

KCR will also release the BRS election manifesto on the same day (October 15). Later in the day, he will leave for Husnabad assembly constituency, where he will address a massive public meeting.

The BRS president is set to begin a tour of districts and assembly constituencies in the next three days to address meetings – starting from Jangaon and Bhongir on October 16, Siddipet and Siricilla on October 17 and Jadcherla and Medchal on October 18.

