Congress rallies support for Freedom March in Bengaluru

Both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah rallied support for the Congress’s planned Freedom March marking India’s 75th independence day on August 15. In what is likely to be a political show of strength with less than a year to go for assembly elections, the Congress has said that it will gather 75,000 people on the streets of Bengaluru for the event.

The event will also be keenly watched for the role of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, both chief ministerial aspirants that has left the Congress firefighting from within. The march, and the outreach, comes just days after senior leader Rahul Gandhi visited the state, and pushed the idea of a combined leadership, essentially pushing the question of who the face will be to a later time. Senior leaders like general secretary KC Venugopal issued a strong statement last week, where they said the party would fight “unitedly”, and that it was agreed that there would be no more public commentary on the question of leadership.

On Sunday, Shivakumar tweeted, “A preliminary meeting was held today with the leaders and workers in Bommanahalli Assembly Constituency regarding the Freedom Walk organized in the wake of the BBMP elections and the 75th Independence Day.”

He similarly said that he had met party workers and supporters in Bengaluru South and Basavanagudi.

In another tweet, Shivakumar said, “The liquor prohibition movement of Chitradurga heralded a social revolution in Karnataka. Let’s learn more about this revolution which was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings. Remembering the sacrifice of our freedom activists, let’s join the #FreedomMarch on 15th of August.”

On his part, Siddaramaiah asked people to participate in the “ padayatra organized by the Congress party and remember the great leaders who made sacrifices for the freedom of the country.” “I will be marching with you in the Freedom Walk in Bangalore on 15th August,” he said.

With both leaders criss crossing the state furiously, Siddaramaiah also visited Mysuru to a huge reception, and visited the home of a party supporter who had died in an accident on his way back from Davangere, where Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebrations were held last week.

