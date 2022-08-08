Congress rallies support for Freedom March in Bengaluru
Both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah rallied support for the Congress’s planned Freedom March marking India’s 75th independence day on August 15. In what is likely to be a political show of strength with less than a year to go for assembly elections, the Congress has said that it will gather 75,000 people on the streets of Bengaluru for the event.
The event will also be keenly watched for the role of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, both chief ministerial aspirants that has left the Congress firefighting from within. The march, and the outreach, comes just days after senior leader Rahul Gandhi visited the state, and pushed the idea of a combined leadership, essentially pushing the question of who the face will be to a later time. Senior leaders like general secretary KC Venugopal issued a strong statement last week, where they said the party would fight “unitedly”, and that it was agreed that there would be no more public commentary on the question of leadership.
On Sunday, Shivakumar tweeted, “A preliminary meeting was held today with the leaders and workers in Bommanahalli Assembly Constituency regarding the Freedom Walk organized in the wake of the BBMP elections and the 75th Independence Day.”
He similarly said that he had met party workers and supporters in Bengaluru South and Basavanagudi.
In another tweet, Shivakumar said, “The liquor prohibition movement of Chitradurga heralded a social revolution in Karnataka. Let’s learn more about this revolution which was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings. Remembering the sacrifice of our freedom activists, let’s join the #FreedomMarch on 15th of August.”
On his part, Siddaramaiah asked people to participate in the “ padayatra organized by the Congress party and remember the great leaders who made sacrifices for the freedom of the country.” “I will be marching with you in the Freedom Walk in Bangalore on 15th August,” he said.
With both leaders criss crossing the state furiously, Siddaramaiah also visited Mysuru to a huge reception, and visited the home of a party supporter who had died in an accident on his way back from Davangere, where Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebrations were held last week.
Rivers in spate as heavy rainfall lashes parts of Karnataka: Officials
Several rivers are in spate following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka, especially villages located near Tunga and Tungabhadra rivers, officials said. At least 100,000 cusecs of water was released from Tungabhadra dam into the Tungabhadra river following heavy downpour in the catchment region and heavy inflow of water in Vijayanagara district. The rivers in coastal Karnataka too are swollen and a majority of the dams built on these rivers are to the brim.
Barricading gate at toll booth and ‘no halting’ in ghat section of Sinhagad
Reason being the forest department has decided to install such a gate at the Awsarwadi toll naka - from where the public is given entry to the fort premises - to prevent weekend crowding at the fort. As per the information shared by the state forest department, there have been huge crowds at Sinhagad fort, especially during weekends, ever since the fort and other historical monuments were opened to the public.
Now, a flyover at Gangadham chowk on a development credit note
The Pune municipal Corporation, for the first time has awarded the tender of building an integrated project consisting of flyover, grade separator and a bypass road on a development credit note. This integrated project will be constructed at Gangadham chowk, Market Yard and will help ease traffic congestion on the Katraj Kondhwa road. The project was approved by the standing committee on August 6.
Over 2,000 supporters protest PMC projects at Vetal tekdi
Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation withholds the findings of its survey of Balbharti-Paud road conducted a few months ago, residents are in no mood to relent with a fresh round of protests having erupted on Sunday. Sunday morning saw over 2,000 Punekars converge at the Apla Maruti temple, Vetal tekdi, to tie yellow ribbons to trees to pledge their support for the Vetal tekdi through the 'yellow ribbon campaign'.
Traffic flow on six stretches in U.P. capital to be improved
The flow of traffic is required to be improved on six busy stretches in Lucknow by correcting road engineering faults, installation of traffic signals and implementing e-challan system as part of the Smart City Mission. Senior Lucknow police and traffic officials discussed the plan to streamline city traffic during a high-level meeting with UP government officials recently.
