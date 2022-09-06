Congress slams Tejaswi Surya for 'enjoying' masala Dosa amid Bengaluru floods

The Karnataka Congress has slammed Bengaluru south MP Tejaswi Surya for being "irresponsible" when the city is facing a massive flood-like situation. Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal shared a video of the young BJP MP enjoying a masala dosa at a local eatery and called him "apathetic".

In the video, Surya can be seen eating a masala dosa and purportedly heard saying, “After watching one of the Instagram reels, I am here in Padmanabhanagar to try out this ‘Benna Masala Dosa’. I am loving this dosa and I also suggest you all try their Uppittu as well. I am sure you all will love it too."

The Congress leader claimed that the video was shot on September 5, when most parts of Bengaluru were reeling under severe floods. “Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?(Sic),” she tweeted.

However, many people have come in support of Surya saying that the drowned parts of Bengaluru don't come under his constituency. A supporter of the Bengaluru south MP wrote, “FYI... his constituency is Bangalore south. As far as I know, there is no issue there. BTW, MLAs of the affected constituencies like Arvind Limbavali is on the ground working with administration(sic).”

For the second day in a row, east Bengaluru, including Marathahalli, Bellandur, Yemalur and HSR Layout, saw severe waterlogging. Many people were seen moving out of their submerged homes to safer areas in the city.