Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Congress terms Karnataka budget as 'hollow'
bengaluru news

Congress terms Karnataka budget as 'hollow'

"This is not a budget that supplements development. It has no vision or target. Its a hollow budget," opposition leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader K Siddaramaiah. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

The Opposition Congress on Monday dubbed the budget tabled by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the assembly as 'hollow' and one which does not supplement development. "This is not a budget that supplements development. It has no vision or target. Its a hollow budget," opposition leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He said budgets presented so far in the state had allocated funds department wise, but it had been done away with this time and divided into six sectors. "Dividing the budget into sectors will not help understand how much is to be spent department wise," the former chief minister said, adding, that there were no adequate statistics in the budget and it lacked transparency.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had staged a walkout ahead of the tabling of budget, alleging that the BJP government was 'carrying a bundle of sins' and has no moral right to continue in power.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP