42-year-old Congress worker murdered in Bengaluru by bike-borne gang

In a shocking turn of events, a Congress worker was murdered in Bengaluru's Chowdeshwari Nagar near Laggare on Wednesday night by a gang of over five unidentified persons.

The gang attacked him with lethal weapons when he was on his way back home after attending a birthday party of a party leader.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi alias Matthiravi, who was 42 years old. The gang, that came on bikes, attacked him with lethal weapons when he was on his way back home after attending a birthday party of a party leader. Even though he was rushed to a hospital immediately, he died on the way, police said.

“It was my birthday today. I had asked workers to come for dinner. Events finished at 10 pm. Around 11 pm, I heard a sound. When I came around 8 people were attacking him inside a hotel and they ran away,” Krishnamurthy, a local Congress leader, said.

A case has been registered at the Nandini Layout Police Station in this regard and efforts are underway to nab the accused. Police have sent the victim's body to the Victoria Hospital for post-mortem procedures.

Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, two groups clashed in the Dakshina Kannada district of the state on Wednesday, wherein two workers of the BJP and the Bajrang Dal were injured. They were attacked by a “rival group”, according to news agency PTI, and are getting treated at a hospital in Puttur.

The assailants arrived in an Omni car and assaulted the two using sticks. The attackers have been identified and investigation is going on, police said.

