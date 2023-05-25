Bommai, Kateel slam Cong's 'no saffronisation, no moral policing' move in Karnataka

Ex-Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel hit out at the ruling Congress' “no saffronisation, no moral policing move” on Wednesday, calling it “polarisation politics”. Ex-Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Bengaluru, (PTI File Photo)

Soon after the swearing-in of Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar as CM and deputy CM, respectively, the duo took several stands, including giving instructions to the police department to take strict action against “hooligans who disturb the harmony in society”.

Saying that no moral policing will be encouraged, CM Siddaramaiah asked them to monitor social media posts which spread misinformation and might lead to law and order issues.

Reacting to this, former CM Bommai said, “They said saffronisation will not be allowed. They should have spoken about SDPI and PFI. They should have asked to take action against these outfits as well then the public would have appreciated it. This is polarization politics. The rule of law should prevail and the government must work against anti-social forces. Must protect the good citizens. Your work should be unbiased. Must not fall for political pressure. We have never protected those who are done wrong during our regime.”

“Police departments have been unbiased. He has spoken in a way that casts doubts on them. Governments will come and go. They have to fill the police department with strength. They have unnecessarily spoken in a way that casts doubts on the department. Not right”, he added.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel also spoke out on the Congress' stand, saying that the party “has shown its true intentions to hurt the sentiments of Hindus”.

“The Chief Minister’s statement should be read along with the Congress poll manifesto in which it has been suggested to ban the Bajrang Dal. The BJP will resist any action against Hindu nationalist workers. All government employees have the freedom to practice his or her religion. This statement exposes the mindset of the Congress and its ‘dirty politics'. People holding constitutional positions should not comment on religious beliefs of individuals in such a manner,” he said.

Soon after coming to power, Siddaramaiah also decided not to release funds and stop payments for any work order given by the previous BJP government in the state. The Congress also said it will not tolerate drugs and any kind of rowdyism, and instructed the police to give priority to solving traffic problems in Bengaluru city and controlling cyber crimes.