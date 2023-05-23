No moral policing in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah directs IPS officers

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar held a key meeting with senior police officials at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday evening. They directed the officials to take strict action against hooligans who disturb the harmony in society and declared that no moral policing will be encouraged. CM Siddaramaiah also asked them to monitor social media posts which spread misinformation and might lead to law and order issues. Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

According to the chief minister’s office, a separate meeting will be held to discuss the traffic snarls in Bengaluru and find a solution to it. A tweet from Karnataka CMO read, “People have elected a new government and they are expecting a change. Officials should respond to their problems and provide a solution to them. A separate meeting will be held on de-congestion of Bengaluru city. Strict legal action should be taken against disturbing, inflammatory and provocative posts on social media. Drug addiction should be prevented. The Hoysala patrol should be vigilant and prevent crimes.”

Speaking to the reporters, deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “No moral policing will be encouraged in Karnataka, and we will be promoting friendly policing. We also asked the police department to come up with a report on Bengaluru traffic and find solutions to it. “

CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar also held a meeting with the district collectors and directed them to get ready for the monsoons and fix the civic issues.

