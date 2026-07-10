Woman cooks poha, kanda bhaji and chai for house help who served her for 3 years. Her reaction says it all

A simple breakfast made with love has touched the hearts of many on social media. An Instagram video showing a woman preparing poha, kanda bhaji and chai for her house help has resonated with viewers for its thoughtful gesture and heartfelt message. A woman surprised her house help by cooking her favourite breakfast. (Instagram/@linciarosario)

After spending three years being served meals by her house help, the woman decided it was time to return the favour. The video captures the surprise and joy on the house help's face, reminding people that gratitude is often expressed through the smallest acts of kindness.

The video was shared by Instagram user Lincia Rosario. The caption read, "For three years, she's been serving us food. Today, I served her. Poha, kanda bhaji and chai. Simple food, but made with a lot of gratitude. Sometimes, the smallest gestures say the most."

(Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy shares video making puris with grandson: 'These are sweet memories')

In the clip, Rosario says, "I'm cooking her favourite dishes, poha and kanda bhaji. I'm cooking after Covid, so I don't know how it's going to turn out. Let's see."

She then introduces her house help, Jameela, and shares how important she has been in her life.

“For over three years, she's been a part of my everyday life. She's made thousands of meals for me. She's seen me through heartbreaks, countless flights and all the ordinary days in between.”