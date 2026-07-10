‘Disappeared or pivoted’: Nithin Kamath takes aim after Groww adds regular mutual fund option
Nithin Kamath reaffirmed Zerodha’s free direct mutual fund model as Groww clarified its newly expanded Prime service.
Zerodha founder and chief executive Nithin Kamath has reiterated the company’s commitment to offering direct mutual funds without charging investors, amid discussions around Groww’s expansion into regular mutual fund plans through its Groww Prime service.
In a post on X, Kamath explained that Zerodha’s pricing philosophy has remained unchanged since the company introduced the discount brokerage model in India in 2010.
Kamath explains Zerodha’s pricing philosophy
“When we started the discount brokerage (flat fee per trade) model in India in 2010, we decided to charge the same fee regardless of trade size. The logic was simple: if the effort to execute a trade is the same, why should customers pay differently?” Kamath wrote.
He said the company applied the same principle to mutual funds and waited until it could exclusively offer direct plans before entering the segment.
“You can't call yourself a discount or a low cost broker if you charge a percentage fee on transactions, because there's no incremental effort in executing a larger order. This logic has informed all our product and pricing decisions from day one,” he added.
(Also read: Nithin Kamath questions growing trend of idolising businessmen: 'Pick someone for a trait worth admiring')
Kamath claimed Coin by Zerodha is currently the largest direct mutual fund platform in India, managing nearly ₹1.6 lakh crore in direct mutual fund assets.
“Direct mutual funds are a no brainer if you're a DIY investor,” he said, adding that Zerodha would continue to offer direct mutual funds for free.
He also urged investors to check whether their existing investments were held in direct or regular plans, noting that many people were still unaware of the difference between the two.
Take a look here at the post:
Groww responds to criticism
Kamath’s remarks came after Bengaluru based Groww expanded into regular mutual funds through its subscription based Groww Prime platform. The service, initially introduced to select users, has now reportedly been made available to the company’s two crore customers.
Responding to the discussion, Groww said there was “some confusion and some misinformation” surrounding its mutual fund offering.
“Direct mutual funds are, and will remain, the heart of Groww,” the company wrote on X.
Groww said more than one crore investors had built mutual fund investments worth over ₹1.9 lakh crore on its platform.
“For every DIY investor, Groww stays exactly what it has always been: direct, zero commission, and free. Forever,” it said.
The company clarified that MF Prime was an optional service designed for investors seeking research backed guidance on buying, holding, exiting and rebalancing investments.
(Also read: Zerodha employee gets ₹2.5 lakh from Nithin Kamath after 30 kg weight loss: ‘My biggest flex’)
“If you are a DIY customer on Groww today, nothing changes for you. Not the plans, not the pricing, not the experience,” Groww said, adding that it wanted customers to decide whether they preferred independent investing or professional guidance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More