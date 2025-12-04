Poha Recipe for a Fast and Healthy Breakfast, A Simple Way to Start Busy Mornings with a Nutritious Meal

Poha recipe is one of the most made breakfast dishes across India because it cooks quickly and suits busy mornings. The base ingredient, flattened rice, softens in minutes and absorbs flavours easily, making the dish convenient for families who prefer simple, light meals to start the day. Poha also fits well into daily routines because it requires basic ingredients that are usually available at home. Poha Recipe(Freepik)

Flattened rice has been part of Indian kitchens for centuries. Historical references show its use in regions like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of North India, where it became a staple due to its long shelf life and ease of preparation. Traders and travellers often carried poha because it stayed fresh without refrigeration. Over time, every region developed its own version, turning poha into a dish with many identities.

Maharashtrian kanda poha uses onions as the star ingredient, while Indori poha includes fennel seeds, a hint of sugar, and sev on top for extra texture. In Gujarat, lemon and coriander take the lead, giving the dish a fresh finish. Some households add peas for plant-based protein, and others use peanuts for healthy fats and crunch. These slight variations show how versatile poha can be while still staying true to its origins.

Poha also offers health benefits that make it suitable for kids and adults. According to research, flattened rice provides easy-to-digest carbohydrates for steady morning energy. The addition of peas, peanuts, and vegetables increases fibre and nutrients. With minimal effort, poha becomes a nutritious breakfast that supports both energy and digestion throughout the morning.

Poha Recipe For A Quick, Healthy Breakfast for Busy Mornings

Ingredients (Serves 2–3)

2 cups poha (medium or thick)

1 onion, finely chopped

1–2 green chillies, chopped

½ cup green peas

¼ cup peanuts

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

8–10 curry leaves

¼ tsp turmeric

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp chopped coriander

Instructions