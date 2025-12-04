Poha Recipe for a Fast and Healthy Breakfast, A Simple Way to Start Busy Mornings with a Nutritious Meal
Poha recipe is a quick, wholesome breakfast made from flattened rice. Its light texture, easy to cook, and regional variations make it a popular morning meal.
Poha recipe is one of the most made breakfast dishes across India because it cooks quickly and suits busy mornings. The base ingredient, flattened rice, softens in minutes and absorbs flavours easily, making the dish convenient for families who prefer simple, light meals to start the day. Poha also fits well into daily routines because it requires basic ingredients that are usually available at home.
Flattened rice has been part of Indian kitchens for centuries. Historical references show its use in regions like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of North India, where it became a staple due to its long shelf life and ease of preparation. Traders and travellers often carried poha because it stayed fresh without refrigeration. Over time, every region developed its own version, turning poha into a dish with many identities.
Maharashtrian kanda poha uses onions as the star ingredient, while Indori poha includes fennel seeds, a hint of sugar, and sev on top for extra texture. In Gujarat, lemon and coriander take the lead, giving the dish a fresh finish. Some households add peas for plant-based protein, and others use peanuts for healthy fats and crunch. These slight variations show how versatile poha can be while still staying true to its origins.
Poha also offers health benefits that make it suitable for kids and adults. According to research, flattened rice provides easy-to-digest carbohydrates for steady morning energy. The addition of peas, peanuts, and vegetables increases fibre and nutrients. With minimal effort, poha becomes a nutritious breakfast that supports both energy and digestion throughout the morning.
Poha Recipe For A Quick, Healthy Breakfast for Busy Mornings
Ingredients (Serves 2–3)
- 2 cups poha (medium or thick)
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1–2 green chillies, chopped
- ½ cup green peas
- ¼ cup peanuts
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 8–10 curry leaves
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- 2 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander
Instructions
- Wash poha in a strainer and let it rest for 2–3 minutes until soft.
- Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Let them crackle.
- Add chopped onions and green chillies. Cook until onions turn soft.
- Add peanuts and sauté for 1 minute. Add peas and cook for another minute.
- Add turmeric and salt. Mix well.
- Gently add softened poha and mix without breaking it.
- Turn off the heat. Add lemon juice and chopped coriander.
- Serve warm. You can add sev or pomegranate on top for a regional-style twist.
