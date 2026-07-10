Music in the monsoon: Swedish-Indian and Norwegian-Indian acts take center stage in New Delhi

As the monsoon drenched Delhi on Thursday, diplomats and music lovers gathered to celebrate Nordic Music in the Monsoon, an evening celebrating the cultural ties between India and the Nordic countries. Ambassador Sweden to India, Jan Thesleff and Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya)

Bringing together the Ambassadors of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener, and of Sweden to India, Jan Thesleff, the event featured a unique Swedish-Indian fusion performance by guitarist Peter Tegnér, tabla maestro Karsh Kale.

It was followed by Norwegian-Indian musical act by vocalist Vidushi Sunanda Sharma, Dr Jai Shankar, and Ratan Prasanna.

The artistes blended Nordic and Swedish melodies with rich Indian rhythms, creating an unforgettable musical experience.