Cong's traits of 'dynastic politics, minority appeasement' hold good for BRS also: Tejasvi Surya

The characteristic traits of Congress -- dynasty politics, corruption and blatant minority appeasement -- hold good for BRS as well, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya alleged on Thursday. Surya, who attended a meeting of BJYM here ahead of the November 30 Assembly polls, called the BRS government in Telangana as one of the 'most corrupt governments' in the country today.

Tejasvi Surya said he was extremely confident that "Telangana is aspiring for a change" which would be monumental.

When Telangana was formed in 2014, people dreamt of prosperity for the state and new opportunities for youth, but the rule of the BRS only resulted in the "enrichment" of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's family and the impoverishment of the common people of Telangana, the BJYM national president claimed.

"All the three characteristic traits of the Congress, that is, dynasty politics, corruption and blatant minority appeasement also hold good in the BRS style of politics," the BJP MP told reporters. Responding to a question on BRS Working President K T Rama Rao's assertion that CM Chandrasekhar Rao would be the first CM in the south to have three consecutive terms, he said the people of Telangana would give a fitting reply to it.

Surya, however, said he was extremely confident that "Telangana is aspiring for a change" which would be monumental. Asked about reports that Telangana BJYM president Bhanu Prakash did not attend the meeting held today, as he was unhappy and if there were any issues over the matter, he said, "My request is to not fall prey to such rumours. The BJP is united first." Reacting to the allegation that money from Karnataka was being spent by Congress in Telangana, Surya said he concurs with the comments made by BRS and its working president K T Rama Rao on the issue.

"The Congress party in whichever state it comes to power uses the state coffers and the taxpayers' money as an ATM to fund its elections and election expenses in other states," he said. He further alleged that since the last five months, not a single development project was announced in Karnataka and contractors are on the streets every single day because their bills are not paid. Plan sanctions and approvals are not accorded to builders and rates are being fixed per sq ft to extort money from the public in Karnataka to fund the Congress party's election campaign in Telangana, he added.

On Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's comments that the state would appeal against the direction of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, he said the state government has repeatedly received adverse orders from the date of first hearing before the CWMA. The BJP has always promised complete support to the Karnataka government over Cauvery issue but "even today it looks like the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM are not on the same page when it comes to the legal strategy", he claimed.

