Reliable public transport is the answer to all traffic snarls: Tejasvi Surya after Bengaluru's new metro lines launch

The purple line metro which started its full-time operations in Bengaluru is a crucial step to enhance the public transport system in the IT hub which is known for its infamous traffic chokes. Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya said that public transport is the only answer for urban traffic congestion and asked commuters to prefer it. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya(PTI Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line begins its full operations: 5 things to know

Hours after the two stretches on purple line, Krishnarajapuram – Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri – Challaghatta became functional on Monday morning, Surya shared a video that he received where the road was choked with the traffic while metro on the top was free flowing. In an X post, he wrote, “It’s so nice to see people send videos of Namma Metro #PurpleLine chugging along the whole stretch, while roads are choking with traffic underneath. It’s an important reminder that the answer to traffic congestion is not building more roads, but building reliable and affordable public transport infrastructure.”

Tejasvi Surya further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concern towards the purple line. “First time in BMRCL history, services have started without formal inauguration, thanks to PM Modi and MoHUA directing BMRCL to start services without waiting for any VIP inauguration,” Surya added.

Earlier, the Bengaluru South MP slammed the Congress-led state government for continuous delays in launching the KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli metro line. "About 5 to 6 lakh people use the Bengaluru metro every day. Around 50-60 per cent of this number is set to get benefits if the Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram metro section opens. The state government despite receiving all approvals and green signalling from the CMRS after its inspection, is still delaying the opening of this line,” said Surya.

He also alleged that the state government was waiting for a Congress leader to show up during the inauguration. “However, the state government is not opening the operations to the public only because it is waiting for either Rahul Gandhi or some other leader of the Congress to come and inaugurate this project,” he added further.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!