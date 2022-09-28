‘Contractor Chandru and his diggings’ - a hilarious video on Bengaluru roads

A spoof video on the sorry state of roads in Bengaluru - due in no small part to repeated digging up by local bodies - is doing the rounds on social media. Titled 'Contractor Chandru and his diggings', it was shared by a content creator identified as 'Vicky Pedia' and has over 1,400 likes and 220 retweets on Twitter at 5.15 pm on Wednesday.

It shows a 'contractor' repeatedly digging up a road for various reasons - white topping, laying water pipes and fibre cables for internet - while a 'resident' questions him every time.

When the road is dug up a fourth time, the contractor - 'Chandru' - says his sub-contractor's phone fell into the ditch the last time it was dug up and workers want to retrieve the device.

The 'resident' seems to accept the first three explanations and that the road will be restored within a week, but looks dubious when confronted with the reason for the fourth excavation.

However, after staring for a few seconds, he smiles and invites them in for tea. The video ends on the note 'keep doing what you're doing, the world will adjust contractor Chandru'.

Watch the video here:

Twitter was flooded with comments, with some suggesting ideas to prevent repetitive digging up of roads, while some pointed to similar instances they have experienced. “Bangalore needs GatiShakti kind of plan with all departments on board to convert every road into TenderSURE roads. Each road should have Plug & Play option for Optical fiber, TV cable, Gas pipeline, water pipeline, underground Electricity lines, SWD etc," a Twitter user said.

While, another wrote, “Electric poles being removed today immediately after road was newly re-laid on Panathur Varthur stretch. @BBMPCOMM is this planning?”

“Every time I watch you guys, you crack me up !” another wrote.

Jokes apart, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local civic body responsible for the smooth administration of the Karnataka capital, the BWSSB - Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board - and the BDA, Bengaluru Development Authority, among other local bodies, have been accused of a lack of coordination amongst themselves as roads are dug and restored multiple times a year, causing inconvenience to residents on the daily.

