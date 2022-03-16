Why good roads are a distinct dream for many in Bengaluru

The roads in Chennamma Gardens and the double road connecting Kanakpura main road to Bannerghatta main road all remain un-asphalted for over the last three years.

After several promises and assurances from corporators, BBMP, and welfare association heads, the residents of Kanakpura main road and Bannerghatta main road are still waiting on basic amenities, such as safe roads.

Many blame the lack of coordination between the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the excessive permits given for digging as the culprit.

Unsafe roads have taken many a life in Bengaluru, the most recent being a techie falling into the pothole death trap, after which the Karnataka High Court ordered BBMP that roads must be repaired within 15 days of the incident.

Residents in Malleswaram expressed their frustration by performing protest pujas to potholes at the junction of 11th Main and 17th Cross on Sunday.

The BBMP is targeting the restoration of all dug-up roads in 110 villages in the outer zones of the city in the next two months, setting a new deadline for ongoing works to be completed before the monsoon begins.

The chief commissioner of BBMP also promised the High Court earlier this month that a proper work plan will immediately be put in place to repair roads and potholes in the city using the latest technology.

The roads in Chennamma Gardens have been dug four times in the course of an year and a half, for two telecom companies to lay underground wires, to establish underground drainage system (UGD) and Kaveri water connections.

The road in Chenamma Gardens now has been levelled but tar has not been laid even though works started over 6 months ago(Yamini)

It has been about two years since the BWSSB has laid pipes for Kaveri water and drainage. The BBMP workers also leveled the roads to lay tar soon after, but the roads remain un-asphalted in these regions to this day.

Work was postponed first due to COVID-19-related restrictions and then due to recurrent rains. In rainy season, these roads accumulate sludge that causes everyday accidents and skids, making residents park their vehicles over 100 metres away from their houses, choosing to walk the rest of the way home because of the sludge.

Taxi and ridesharing services also refuse to drop residents to the doorstep due to the bad conditions of roads. Residents say they don’t have any clarity about the issue.

The inhabitants of Raghuvanahalli haven’t had tar roads for nearly four years now, because their roads are dug up repeatedly as BBMP and BWSSB works don't go hand in hand.

Experts say there is a lack of planning. “In urban planning, we call it “future proof”, which is to plan in advance with provision for future expansion without digging. The crux of the problem is planning. This blame-game between BBMP and BWSSB always happens," an urban planner told HT.