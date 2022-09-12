Court to hear plea seeking treatment for seer in B’luru
The seer’s lawyer is likely to request the court on Tuesday to shift him to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment due to a heart-related ailment.
The Chitradurga district court adjourned the hearing of the bail application of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru in the sexual abuse case till Tuesday, persons in the know of development said on Monday.
Previously, the court had directed to seek treatment for the seer at a nearby government hospital. “The court has asked for (his) medical report and a report on the medical facilities available in Chitradurga. These reports will be presented on Tuesday before the court,” the official added.
Sharanaru is in judicial custody for allegedly sexually abusing two high school girls staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt.
While adjourning the matter, the court permitted the prosecution to take the statement of two girls in connection with the objections to the seer’s bail. The permission to take the statement was pending before the court and it was contested by the defence lawyers, said an official in the know of the development.
While adjourning the bail plea hearing, the court also directed to file objections on Tuesday. At that time, the victims will appear in court and the bail application will be heard in their presence, the court added.
The hearing of the anticipatory bail application filed by two other accused Paramashivaiah and Basavaditya, who are employees at the mutt, in the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO case) was also adjourned till Tuesday.
On September 7, the seer had claimed he was suffering from a heart-related ailment. He had requested to be admitted to Jayadeva Heart Institute, Bengaluru for further treatment. Meanwhile, one of the accused, hostel warden Rashmi has been given judicial remand till September 14.
Earlier, the Mysuru-based non-government organisation, which had helped two minor girls in getting the sexual abuse case registered, has requested for police protection for its members alleging threat from the pontiff’s followers. In its complaint to the police on September 3, NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe had claimed its members received death threats from followers of the seer.
“Murugha Shri’s followers and pro-mutt well-wishers have been making threats to life through calls to our organisation members Stanley KV and ML Parashuram,” said the complaint letter. “We are requesting individual protection as well as security for their families.”
Two girls, aged 16 and 15, reportedly told the child welfare committee members that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019 and June 6, 2022. The girls were students of a school run by the mutt in Chitradurga and lived in a hostel there. They left the mutt hostel in July this year. Based on their complaint, Mysuru police filed an FIR that was later transferred to Chitradurga.
Waterlogged roads bring 350 civic staff to clean stormwater drainage lines in Pune
The rains that lashed the city on Sunday exposed the shoddy stormwater drainage line works done by the Pune Municipal Corporation even as it claimed of cleaning and clearing it under the pre-monsoon works. Around 350 PMC staff were on duty at 80 locations across the city on Monday, cleaning manholes and stormwater drainage lines. Heavy rains on Sunday resulted in drainage lines overflowing in areas like Katraj, Undri and Hadapsar.
Pune may continue to witness intense rainfall till Sept 14: IMD
According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall activity is likely to be rigorous till September 15 and thereafter active over Maharashtra. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said the weather department has updated and issued their forecast for the city and district. Heavy rainfall and flooding occurred in Pune district during the monsoon season in June and July this year as per the data released by IMD.
DU kicks off UG admissions: Portal opened, session may start on Nov 1
The Delhi University on Monday started the admission process to its undergraduate courses, with the launch of the common seat allocation system (CSAS) portal that will grant seats based on each candidate's common university entrance test (CUET) scores and their stated college/course preferences. Until last year, admissions to DU undergraduate courses were done on the basis of cutoff marks premised on Class 12 board exam scores.
Rain effect: Pune areas without power for 18 hours; WFH and water supply affected
Areas like Dahanukar colony in Kothrud, Panchavati at Pashan, BT Kawade road, parts of Hadapsar faced up to 18 hours of power cuts, disrupting water supply and work from home schedule of many. According to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, power supply was disrupted at most places due to tree falling incidents and waterlogging. To restore power supply, MSEDCL deployed additional manpower in various areas. In Kothrud, the supply was restored by 11:30am.
BBMP starts demolition drive in Mahadevapura
Civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday started a demolition drive within days of the havoc caused by rains-triggered floods in the city. According to the BBMP officials, at least 15 places in Mahadevapura zone have been identified, which were choking flow of the rainwater. The authorities issued notices on Monday to the respective area residents to vacate their homes. The BBMP has identified more than 700 encroachments in Bengaluru so far.
