Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Covid-19: 41st Oxygen Express reaches Bengaluru
bengaluru news

Covid-19: 41st Oxygen Express reaches Bengaluru

Indian Railways has so far run 448 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 32,464 tonnes of LMO in 1,854 tankers to all over the country and has brought relief to 15 states in their fight against Covid -19.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST
So far, Karnataka has received 4,526.29 tonnes of LMO by rail.(Reuters Photo)

The forty-first "Oxygen Express" carrying 114 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), in six cryogenic containers has reached the city, the South Western Railway said on Monday.

So far, Karnataka has received 4,526.29 tonnes of LMO by rail.

"The 41th Oxygen Express has reached Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 05:35 AM today. It had started from Jamnagar, Gujarat at 01:45 PM on June19," South Western Railway said in a statement.

Indian Railways has so far run 448 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 32,464 tonnes of LMO in 1,854 tankers to all over the country and has brought relief to 15 states in their fight against Covid -19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid recovery covid 19 news coronavirus coronavirus news coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP