Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Covid-19: Karnataka records 349 new cases, 14 deaths
bengaluru news

Covid-19: Karnataka records 349 new cases, 14 deaths

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 161 new cases, as the city saw 125 discharges and 5 deaths.
Cumulatively a total of 4,95,74,033 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Karnataka, of which 85,022 were tested on Tuesday alone.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:20 PM IST
PTI | , Bengaluru

Karnataka on Tuesday logged 349 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,84,022 and death toll to 37,967, the health department said. The day also saw 399 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,36,926. 

 Total number of active cases in the state is at 9,100. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.41 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 4.01 per cent. 

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Udupi recorded 3 deaths, while one death each was reported from Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada. 

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru logged the highest of 37 new infections, Dakshina Kannada 24, Hassan 23, and Uttara Kannada 19. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,49,662 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,802 and Tumakuru 1,20,574. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,26,666, followed by Mysuru 1,76,041 and Tumakuru 1,19,231. 

Cumulatively a total of 4,95,74,033 samples have been tested, of which 85,022 were tested on Tuesday alone. 

