Covid-19: Karnataka reports 89 new cases and 4 deaths

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12-14 years, at a government school.(PTI)
Published on Mar 25, 2022
Karnataka on Friday registered 89 fresh coronavirus cases and four Covid-19 fatalities taking the total caseload and death toll to 39,45,168 and 40,048, respectively. 

As many as 85 patients got discharged today while the number of recoveries was 39,03,286, according to a government bulletin. 

Of the new cases, 73 were from Bengaluru Urban which recorded 57 recoveries and two deaths, said the bulletin. The number of active cases in the state was 1,792. 

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.28 per cent, the case fatality rate was 4.49 per cent. 

The four virus-related deaths reported today comprise two from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Dharwad and Tumakuru. After Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga and Tumakuru reported the highest number of cases with four each, followed by two each from Mysuru and Udupi. Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,81,363 cases, Mysuru 2,29,450 and Tumakuru 1,59,835. Cumulatively, 6,54,32,789 crore samples have been tested across the state so far with 30,833 examined today. 

