Covid-19: Karnataka reports 89 new cases and 4 deaths
Karnataka on Friday registered 89 fresh coronavirus cases and four Covid-19 fatalities taking the total caseload and death toll to 39,45,168 and 40,048, respectively.
As many as 85 patients got discharged today while the number of recoveries was 39,03,286, according to a government bulletin.
Of the new cases, 73 were from Bengaluru Urban which recorded 57 recoveries and two deaths, said the bulletin. The number of active cases in the state was 1,792.
While the positivity rate for the day was 0.28 per cent, the case fatality rate was 4.49 per cent.
The four virus-related deaths reported today comprise two from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Dharwad and Tumakuru. After Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga and Tumakuru reported the highest number of cases with four each, followed by two each from Mysuru and Udupi. Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,81,363 cases, Mysuru 2,29,450 and Tumakuru 1,59,835. Cumulatively, 6,54,32,789 crore samples have been tested across the state so far with 30,833 examined today.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics