Covid-19 Updates on May 3, 2022: 103 new cases, zero fatality in Bengaluru
- Bengaluru reported 103 new Covid-19 cases, with zero fatality, and a 3.89 case positivity rate.
Bengaluru witnessed a hike in the daily Covid-19 caseload as the city reported 103 new cases on Monday from 93 cases reported on Sunday. With zero fatality the case positivity rate stands at 3.89. Meanwhile, 73 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
While Karnataka state on Monday reported 111 new cases. No Covid deaths were reported in the state.
The case positivity rate in the state now stands at 0.98 per cent on Sunday.
As per data shared by the Karnataka Health Department, the state has administered a total of 54,911 vaccines on 2nd May 2022, out of which 12,555 doses were administered in Bengaluru. A total of 10,63,58,325 has been administered in the state so far.
It is also to be noted that, containment zones were announced after long in Bengaluru with the city seeing three of them – two in Mahadevapura and one in Bengaluru South, on Sunday.
Covid-19 guidelines
Preventive measures against Covid-19 continue in the state taking good care of the threat of the expected fourth wave of Covid-19 at large. The state government on Saturday ordered screening, surveillance and tele- monitoring of passengers arriving from Japan and Thailand, as per recommendations of the state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee.
On average the state registers 110 cases daily with the test positivity rate ranging between 0.9 and 1.1 per cent, sources said.
Covid-19 numbers in India
Whereas the country reports 2,568 Covid cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours with the active caseload declining to 19,137. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.71 per cent, as per Union Health Ministry.
The recovery rate now stands at 98.74% with 2,911 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total tests conducted 83.86 crores so far and 4,19,552 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
