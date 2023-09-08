Customs officials seize 78 exotic animals including monkeys at Bengaluru airport

In a shocking incident, customs officials at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) confiscated 72 snakes and six monkeys from a baggage coming from an Bangkok flight. The snakes included 55 ball pythons and 17 king cobras, according to news agency ANI, all of which were alive in the baggage. Sadly, the six capuchin monkeys were all dead.

Officials deported the live animals to their country of origin and disposed of the dead animals with “proper sanitary measures”, according to a statement by the Customs department.(ANI)

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, when the Air Asia flight - flight number FD 137 - landed in Bengaluru at around 10:30 pm, according to officials.

“The animals were stuffed in baggage and arrived on an Air Asia flight from Bangkok (Flight Number FD 137) which landed at Bengaluru airport at 10:30 pm on Wednesday,” An official statement by the Bengaluru Customs stated.

"The baggage…was found to contain a total of 78 animals comprising of 55 Ball Pythons (in different colour morphs) and 17 King Cobras. These were found alive and in active condition. However, six (06) Capuchin Monkeys were found to be dead. All the said 78 animals are schedule animals under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and listed under Appendices of CITES,” it added.

Officials seized all the animals under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, deporting the live animals to their country of origin and disposing of the dead animals with “proper sanitary measures”, the statement further stated. More details are awaited as further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)