Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Dasara is spectacular': PM Modi lauds Mysuru for keeping heritage alive

Dasara is spectacular': PM Modi lauds Mysuru for keeping heritage alive

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 06:07 PM IST

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his accolades to the people of Mysuru for preserving the culture and heritage of the city.

Narendra Modi also reminisced about his visit to Mysuru during Yoga day this year
Narendra Modi also reminisced about his visit to Mysuru during Yoga day this year
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations ended on Wednesday after wrapping up the Vijayadashami ceremony at the heritage city of India. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his accolades to the people of Mysuru for preserving the culture and heritage of the city.

Modi shared the picture of ‘Jumbo Savari’ or the elephant march that was conducted on Wednesday and wrote, “Mysuru Dasara is spectacular. I commend the people of Mysuru for preserving their culture and heritage so beautifully.(Sic)”

He also reminisced about his visit to the town during Yoga day this year. “I have fond memories of my Mysuru visits, the most recent one being during 2022 Yoga Day(Sic)”, added Modi.

The pictures of Mysuru’s Gajapayana are viral on the internet. The tradition of Gajapayana was said to be started in the year 1610 A.D at Srirangapatna, a temple town which is located around 20-kilometre from Mysuru. The elephant named ‘Abhimanyu’ led the herd during ‘Jumbo Savari’ on Vijayadashami this year. The elephant also carried the golden howdah on the last day of Dasara.

On September 26, President Droupadi Murmu visited Mysuru and inaugurated the Dasara celebrations at Chamundi Hills. It was Murmu's first visit to Karnataka after she became the President.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka narendra modi mysuru + 2 more
bengaluru karnataka narendra modi mysuru + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out