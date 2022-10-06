Dasara is spectacular': PM Modi lauds Mysuru for keeping heritage alive

The iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations ended on Wednesday after wrapping up the Vijayadashami ceremony at the heritage city of India. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his accolades to the people of Mysuru for preserving the culture and heritage of the city.

Modi shared the picture of ‘Jumbo Savari’ or the elephant march that was conducted on Wednesday and wrote, “Mysuru Dasara is spectacular. I commend the people of Mysuru for preserving their culture and heritage so beautifully.(Sic)”

He also reminisced about his visit to the town during Yoga day this year. “I have fond memories of my Mysuru visits, the most recent one being during 2022 Yoga Day(Sic)”, added Modi.

Mysuru Dasara is spectacular. I commend the people of Mysuru for preserving their culture and heritage so beautifully. I have fond memories of my Mysuru visits, the most recent one being during 2022 Yoga Day. https://t.co/2jynlJav6f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2022

The pictures of Mysuru’s Gajapayana are viral on the internet. The tradition of Gajapayana was said to be started in the year 1610 A.D at Srirangapatna, a temple town which is located around 20-kilometre from Mysuru. The elephant named ‘Abhimanyu’ led the herd during ‘Jumbo Savari’ on Vijayadashami this year. The elephant also carried the golden howdah on the last day of Dasara.

On September 26, President Droupadi Murmu visited Mysuru and inaugurated the Dasara celebrations at Chamundi Hills. It was Murmu's first visit to Karnataka after she became the President.