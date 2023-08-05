Deaths due to accidents on Bengaluru Mysuru highway decreased in July: Karnataka police

The number of accidents on Bengaluru Mysuru highway turned out to be a major concern for both NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) and the state government and various measures were taken to reduce the accidents on this fully access controlled highway. The number of road accidents on the highway has reduced in the last one month, said Karnataka police.

Deaths due to accidents on Bengaluru Mysuru highway decreased: Karnataka police

Also Read - 137 booked on day 1 after two and three wheeler ban on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Karnataka additional director general of police (traffic and road safety), Alok Kumar said that eight deaths were recorded on the highway in the month of July, whereas in May and June, the number stood at 29 and 28. In a X post, the ADGP wrote, “Largely due to proactive efforts by Police no of deaths due to crash on Bengaluru - Mysore Highway is down to 8 in July 23. May -29 deaths. June -28 deaths.”

He also stressed that the same measures will be maintained to avoid accidents. “Most accidents are due to rash and negligent driving. Kudos to our team of officers & men. Need to keep deaths in single digit,” he added.

Last month, NHAI even sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road due to multiple accidents, ever since it was launched. According to the Karnataka government, Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year.

The NHAI also issued a ban on the non-motor vehicles, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, starting from August 1. The decision was made after an increasing number of accidents on this newly inaugurated road.

Recently, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also visited the highway and said that it was launched even before the completion of works.

