137 booked on day 1 after two and three wheeler ban on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

A total of 137 cases were booked on the first day on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway for violations, after a ban was imposed on two and three wheelers starting from August 1, informed the Ramanagara police. Only fast-moving vehicles such as cars, buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles are allowed to ply on this south India’s first expressway. 137 booked on day 1 after two and three wheeler ban on B'luru-Mysuru Eway

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Ramanagara police said, “Entry & movement of two-wheelers & three-wheelers have been restricted on the Bangalore-Mysuru Expressway. 137 cases of rule violation have been registered and a fine of ₹68,500/- has been imposed on the first day.”

The police further urged the bikers and auto drivers to use the alternate service road to commute between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Last month, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) announced that non-motor vehicles, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws will be banned from the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, starting from August 1. The decision was made after an increasing number of accidents on this newly inaugurated expressway.

The NHAI had even sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road due to multiple accidents, ever since it was launched. According to the Karnataka government, Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year.

Recently, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also visited the expressway and said that it was launched in a hurry. He also said that he will be meeting union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and discuss the safety issues on this fully access controlled expressway.

The 119-km expressway was built for Rs. 8,408 crore. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion. This project includes 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides. In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this expressway during his visit to Karnataka.

