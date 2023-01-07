‘Decide on 2A reservation in 24 hrs’: Panchamasalis reject 2D decision

The Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee on Friday rejected the Karnataka government’s decision to be included in the new 2D category of reservation and set a 24-hour deadline for the government to announce the 2A quota, or equivalent, for the community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 29, the Karnataka Cabinet categorised Panchamasalis in the newly created 2D subdivision under the backward class (BC) category, while they have been demanding inclusion in the 2A subdivision, which is categorised as “more backwards” and offers 15% reservation in education and employment.

“There is no clarity on what benefits we will get under the 2D category. We wanted Panchamasalis to be included under the 2A category but it was not done. We demand the CM include Panchamasalis under the 2A category within 24 hours and publish it in the gazette before January 12,” Belagavi Basava Mruthyunjaya seer of Kudalasangama mutt said after chairing the state-level executing committee meeting.

He also threatened a protest at the residence of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon of Haveri district, if the community’s demand is not met by January 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Panchamasalis are the largest group within the powerful Lingayat umbrella in Karnataka and have been asking for an increased proportion of OBC reservations. The Lingayat — a community that boasts current BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa among its tallest leaders — form at least 18% of the state’s population, and Panchamasalis are over half that number. Panchamasalis, a peasant community, have often argued that despite their numerical superiority, other subsects of the Lingayats have received more state attention and have turned powerful, sparking anger within the community.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, accused his party leaders of stopping the CM from granting 2A status to Panchamasalis. “I have information that a minister took JP Nadda to Harihar Panchamasali mutt and pacified him there is no hurry on the issue. Due to this the state government has delayed its decision,” Yatnal said, without naming anyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Public Works Minister CC Patil, who belongs to the Panchamasali-Lingayat community, on Friday said it was not proper on the part of Panchamasali mutt seer and Yatnal to set a 24-hour deadline for the government, seeking inclusion of the community in the 2A category of the OBC reservation matrix.

“The government had completed 90% of the work on providing the reservation for the Panchamasali community and it had been examining the remaining 10% of work that involved some technical issues. Community leaders and seers have to cooperate with the government and should have patience till their demands are met,” he said.

Brahmin body questions quota

A Brahmin organisation has opposed the Karnataka government’s plan to use the 10 per cent quota under EWS category for meeting reservation demands by the dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, and has termed the move as “anti-Brahmin”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha President and former advocate general Ashok Haranahalli, in a video statement, said Brahmins cannot accept the government’s plan and called on all sub-sects within the community to come together and oppose the move.

The Karnataka Cabinet on December 29, 2022 had decided to create two new OBC categories for Vokkaligas and Lingayats, and has planned to meet their reservation demand by utilising a portion of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

“Despite the directions that 10 per cent reservation should be given to the economically weaker section, the state government did not make its mind on this even after several years.

“But they have now taken a decision with a plan to divide the 10 per cent reservation and give it to certain communities, and have plans to limit Brahmins to only 2 to 3 per cent,” Haranahalli said in the video posted on his social media account on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stating that the Brahmin community cannot accept this move by the government, Haranahalli said there is a need for the community to come together on the issue and make the government understand their displeasure.

As per the Cabinet decision, the Vokkaligas who come under Category 3A of the OBC list will now be placed under the new Category 2C, while the Veerashaiva-Lingayats, who are under Category 3B now, will be put in Category 2D. The existing Categories 3A and 3B will be done away with.

However, the Cabinet has deferred the decision regarding the quantum of reservation to 2C and 2D categories, until there is a final report from the Backward Classes Commission. Hence, for now the reservation will continue as earlier - four per cent for Vokkaligas under Category 2C and five per cent for Lingayats under Category 2D.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To meet the demands for a hike in quota from these communities, the government plans to carve out from the 10 per cent EWS quota that will be applicable to Brahmins, Jains, Arya Vysyas, Nagarthas, Mudaliars, among others.