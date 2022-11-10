Dejected over ‘bribes’, Karnataka couple seeks mercy killing: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 10, 2022 05:48 PM IST

The couple from Karnataka has resorted to requesting permission for mercy killing by writing a petition to the president of the country as they have been harassed by demands of bribes for government officials to clear their real estate property papers.

The Panchayat Development department have been demanding lakhs of rupees as bribe to clear paperwork for their property. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A couple from Karnataka's Shivamogga has written to President Droupadi Murmu requesting mercy killing as they have been harassed by government officers who repeatedly demanded bribes.

The couple, Srikanth and Sujata Naik, has developed a private residential layout in the Kugve village near Sagar taluk of the Shivamogga district, The Hindu reported. The publication quoted the couple as saying that government officials from the Panchayat development department have been demanding lakhs of rupees as a bribe to clear paperwork for their property.

Srikanth Naik has told reporters that a Panchayat development officer had demanded 5 lakh bribe, and a Taluk Panchayat executive officer demanded 10 lakh to clear sites in their layout.

Disheartened by this, the couple submitted a petition to the President of the country as well as the assistant commissioner of the taluk on Wednesday.

The couple used up all their savings for the real estate project and built it under the Khandika gram panchayat limits.

“We have approached the deputy commissioner’s office on this issue. However, the sites have not been released. We are left with no option but to die. Let the government take over our property and allow us to die,” Srikanth Naik said.

The assistant commissioner's office is working on verifying the details of the case and submitting a report to senior officials. The Karnataka government has been accused of corruption and bribery multiple times in the past.

