Dengue cases surge in Bengaluru: Officials launch crackdown, citizens urged to stay vigilant

With the arrival of early summer showers, dengue cases are witnessing an alarming rise in Bengaluru, prompting the civic body to launch a city-wide crackdown to curb mosquito breeding and raise public awareness. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has directed all departments concerned to act swiftly to prevent further escalation of the outbreak. Bengaluru sees surge in Dengue cases.

Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, addressing a high-level virtual meeting on Thursday, stressed the urgency of coordinated action to tackle the disease. "Rain has begun in the city, and we must act without delay. Preventing water stagnation is key. Citizens should be educated on dengue prevention, and penalties will be imposed on those who fail to maintain hygiene," he said.

To control the spread, BBMP is now working in tandem with various departments — Health, Horticulture, Forest, Solid Waste Management (BSWML), Storm Water Drain, and Road Infrastructure — to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. Officials have been instructed to immediately clear waterlogged areas and intensify fogging and insecticide spraying, especially in localities recording a higher number of cases.

Here are the precautions to follow

Officials stress that the public plays a crucial role in containing the spread of dengue. Residents are advised to:

Avoid water stagnation around homes, especially in flower pots, discarded containers, and rooftops. Keep overhead tanks and drains covered. Use mosquito repellents, nets, and wear long-sleeved clothing. Allow BBMP health workers to inspect premises and cooperate with fogging and spraying drives. Report fever cases promptly and seek immediate medical attention.

As Bengaluru grapples with a rising tide of dengue cases, civic officials and health authorities are urging everyone to stay alert and proactive.