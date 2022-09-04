'Did I rape her?' BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's shocker after his viral video
When a woman questioned him about the construction of a building, the MLA was seen threatening to jail her if she did not back off.
Karnataka’s BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali has once again put his foot in his mouth after he kind of defended his 'misbehaviour' with a woman and asked why it became an issue. "What did I do? Did I rape her?" he asked in another shocker after his video of making abusing a woman went viral drawing flak.
On Saturday, Aravind Limbavali visited the flood-affected and waterlogged areas in Whitefield of Bengaluru. When a woman questioned him about the construction of a building, the MLA was seen threatening to jail her if she did not back off.
The opposition party Congress accused the MLA of oppressing women in his constituency. The official handle of the party took to social media and wrote “Shouldn't the media speak for the dignity of women? Shouldn't women speak up? Arvind Limbavali has oppressed not only women but also the media. It is certain that the people of the state will be taught a lesson for such brutality and inferior behavior. @BSBommai , do you support this attitude?”
The latest video where the MLA mentions 'rape' rebuking a journalist has made social media users angry about his behaviour
Sustainable smart city research lab inaugurated at Chitkara University
Chitkara University has set up a 'sustainable smart city research lab' with the support of the National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan. There is a definitive plan to deploy at least one application for at least one city of India, for which project coordinators have chosen Chandigarh. Speaking on the occasion, pro chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Chitkara University reiterated her commitment toward areas of research that benefit humanity.
Wildbuzz | Who heeds the hoopoe’s call
A hoopoe charmed viewers with its habit of digging soft ground systematically with a 'chimta' or forceps-like bill, as if searching the earth for a lost, buried treasure. When the hoopoe rendered a soft, musical hoo-po-po call, it entranced the ear and spawned transcriptions of the vocalisation. Many hoopoe names in cultures across the world take from its idiosyncratic call. However, the bird's presence has ebbed from one frequently encountered.
Guest column | Liberty sprinkled with responsibility, a sure-fire recipe for success
Many a time, a student's entire outlook and career dimension would undergo sea-change post counselling. Parents, often, with their limited know-how and outmoded ideas are of little help. College life, no doubt, offers students a plethora of choices related to picking up courses, selecting subjects, attending classes, appearing in examinations along with dressing up at their will. Only then we can expect to nurture them as individuals with a strong sense of responsibility.
Guest column | Civic sense among Indians? A pipe dream
We talk of becoming a developed nation by 2047, but developing a civic sense will probably take double the time! This year, we are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with great fanfare and there is talk of dreaming big and becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. It also means respecting others' privacy and freedom. Let me quote few prevailing irritants as an example. This ill behoves the citizens of a nation that dreams big.
Guest column | Here’s to teachers, the master craftsmen who shape us
It was a cold day in January 1974 when my parents and I entered the portals of Punjab Public School, Nabha, where I was to be enrolled. It was only after all youngsters had had their food would our headmistress, GB Malkani, who had found me lying on the cold floor during her nightly rounds have her meal. The more I see all the Swot shops, which have sprouted throughout the length and breadth of our country, the more I fondly miss my teachers and housemasters at PPS Nabha.
